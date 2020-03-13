OAUSTECH Okitipupa To Hold First Convocation

The state-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, formerly known as Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) has fixed it’s maiden convocation ceremony for 21st – 27th of March, 2020.

Addressing a press briefing at the University’s permanent campus at Òkitipupa, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sunday Roberts Ogunduyile, the University, established in 2008 will be presenting graduates from five(5) sets for the event, first of its kind. A total of 573 graduands will convocate with 20 of them graduating with a First Class degree, 205 Second Class Upper Division, 264 Second Class Lower Division and 84 Third Class students. The school recorded no single pass student. The post graduate studies is inchoate with Prof. Ogunduyile confident that with efforts put in setting it up, the category will produce it’s first graduands soon.

Though created in 2008 by the Dr. Olusegun Agagu administration, academic activities in the school didn’t start until 2011 when it admitted it’s first set of students at their temporary site in Idepe, Òkitipupa.

Despite being largely underdeveloped, the school witnessed a sizeable number of infrastructural developments which includes the relocation to it’s permanent site, maiden foundation day lecture, completion of drive way, Senate building, University auditorium by the Arakunrin Akeredolu administration. The University’s permanent site is filled with abandoned uncompleted projects which the VC said are Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) projects.

“The school didn’t key into TETFUND since we know funds aren’t coming from Government”, he said, while responding to questions over the development rate of the school. “As part of our direct contribution to the growth and development of the University, principal officers and members of staff have started donating some amount of money to be deducted from their monthly salaries which already kicked off in February this year and will last for a full year.” he added.

Ogunduyile listed the addition of two more faculties (faculty of Engineering & Engineering Technology, and Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources to the existing Science faculty as the academic programmes of the school with various collaborations which include a recently signed tripartite MoU with Ondo State Government and Emerging Communities Africa. Others are with FUTA, IITA, UI, NASRDA, Caribbean Maritime University, Jamaica, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi, Pakistan etc

The Convocation lecture on “Travails of Nigerian Nation; Science and Technology to the Rescue” will be delivered by Prof. O. Ibidapo-Obe on Friday 20th of March, 2020 while the award of first degree and presentation of prizes will be held at the University Main Auditorium, Permanent Site by 10am on 21st of March, 2020. The Alumni association will be inaugurated on Thursday, 19th March, 2020 at the school’s permanent site, too.