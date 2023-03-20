OAUSTECH Okitipupa To Hold First Convocation

….Graduates 26 First Class

The state-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, formerly known as Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) has fixed it’s maiden convocation ceremony for 25th of March, 2023.

Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, disclosed this on Monday while addressing newsmen at the press briefing heralding the convocation ceremony.

He disclosed that 26 among the 982 graduates from the five sets made First Class, while 307 made Second Class Upper Division. For the Second Class Lower Division, 488 graduates were listed and 161 made Third Class.

The University started with just one faculty, School of Science, and later with two additional Schools(School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, and School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources in 2017).

At present, it has five schools including School of Management Sciences, School of Earth Sciences.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that the varsity is moving from a teaching institution to a research hub, saying the varsity has signed Memoranda of Understanding with several higher institutions of learning in the USA, UK, Brazil, Jamaica, The Gambia and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

He explained that the institution is poised to produce man power for the emerging blue economy.

Prof. Ologunorisa, who assumed office on February 23, 2022, disclosed that his Administration had produced a 10-year Strategic Plan which the development of the institution would be hinged on.

He said: “We are moving away from being a teaching institution to a real-time research institution.

“We have collaboration with industry, government and universities. We interface with them in order to be in line with the new trends in Maritime industry.

“Besides, my administration has produced a 10-year Strategic Plan for the university. It will run from 2023 to 2033. We have known what it will cost to put all the contents in place.

“Even my successor will not find it difficult to key into the plan. This is to enhance the development of the university within the period and it’s subject to modification.”

Meanwhile, the convocation lecture entitled: “Transforming the Nigerian University System for Graduate Employability and Socio-economic Development,” would be delivered by Emeritus Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan.

The varsity, however, will on Saturday at the convocation ceremony award Doctor of Business Administration (Honours Causa) to the Chancellor of the University, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, Okoro Ajiga I, Olugbo of Ugboland.

The award, according to the vice Chancellor, “is in recognition of his success stories in the global business environment which he traversed scientifically with regal success.”