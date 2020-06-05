There is no member of staff of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, who has contracted Coronavirus disease (COVID 19), the management of the University has said.



In a statement signed by the University’s Registry Coordinator, Mr Idowu Omowole, management of the university condemned the attempt of a faceless and questionable media outfit which had reported that an Administrative Officer of the university had tested positive for Coronavirus disease, noting that the unfortunate fakery of a news report led to panic in the ancient town of Okitipupa and its environ.

The statement further reads, ” the management of the university wishes to inform the general public that there is no official report available to the university that any of its Administrative Officer has contracted the deadly virus.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard the publication and treat it as fake news.”

Mr. Omowole noted that the OAUSTECH management in compliance with the directive of Ondo state government had on Friday , the 20th March directed all students to vacate the campuses. ” On March 24th after further review, staff on CONTISS 01-12 were equally directed to vacate the campuses and work from home, a status quo that remains till date.”

While assuring members of the public of the commitment of the university management to the wellbeing of staff, Mr . Omowole noted that efforts are on to authenticate the integrity of the online report and members of the public will be appropriately notified of their findings.

The university management charged the general public to continue to observe all the precautionary measures laid down to avoid contracting the deadly virus.