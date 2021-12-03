Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will tomorrow, Saturday, December 4, 2021 be conferred with the Obafemi Awolowo University Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award.

The Governor is among the 60 graduates of the institution to be honoured with the award of excellence as part of the activities marking its 60th Anniversary.

A letter personally signed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, and addressed to Governor Akeredolu said “the award of excellence for very passionate, supportive and dedicated Great Ife ambassadors who have contributed over the past 60 years, is to further show the University management’s appreciation.

The Obafemi Awolowo University is Governor Akeredolu’s alma mater. The award ceremony holds in Lagos tomorrow.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 3rd, 2021.