***Akwa Ibom APC Congratulates CECPC Secretary, Akpanudoedehe on NUJ Award of Excellence

The Akwa Ibom State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has applauded the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on the Party’s “restructuring and reorganization in line with modern political development in Nigeria.”

At a dinner rounding off the 2020 NUJ Press Week in the Akwa Ibom State capital, Uyo, the APC CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe was also conferred with an award of excellence “in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding contributions in positive transformation and stabilizing All Progressives Congress party administration within a short period of time in office”

This was contained in a message of congratulations to Sen. Akpanudoedehe, signed by the Akwa Ibom State APC Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Nkereuwem Enyongekere.

The statement reads:

“It is quite inspiring and encouraging that Akwa Ibom State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists in rounding off its 2020 NUJ PRESS WEEK which took place at the Emerald Event Centre, Uyo in a well attended dinner held to bring to a close the week-long event, the NUJ turned spotlight on immense contributions of a prominent Akwa Ibom son at the forefront of the Ruling Party restructuring and reorganization in line with modern political development in Nigeria.

A man by the dint of his hardwork through effective application of his inventive, innovative managerial skills and techniques has brought to bear and injected a new life into the ruling All Progressives Congress that was barefaced with myriad of challenges thus stabilizing all its organs for proper functioning. At this juncture, the providence is unveiling a man with God’s leading and whose time is now, a former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, a Senator par excellence, a co-founder of erstwhile Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and one of notable co-founders of All Progressives Congress, the current National Ruling party in Nigeria, the current National Secretary of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Pastor Sen J J Akpanudoedehe Ph.D. was found worthy of the AWARD OF EXCELLENCE presented in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding contributions in positive transformation and stabilizing All Progressives Congress party administration within a short period of time in office on the occasion of the 2020 NUJ Press Week.

“The letter of Award was duly signed by the Chairman -in-Council, Comr. Amos Etuk and Comr. Nsibiet John.

“The leadership of APC Caretaker Committee Akwa Ibom State Chapter in receiving this good news of the award of Excellence thanked the NUJ greatly for appreciating and rewarding merit irrespective of Party affiliations.

The party in a mood of jubilation, describes Pastor Akpanudoedehe as a foremost nationalist who has written his name on gold as the only Akwa Ibom Man on the list of the co-founders of APC in Nigeria, a niche that is quite uncommon but symbolic in comparison with the first and second republic comptemparies who founded political parties for others to join, like the defunct NCNC, Action Group, NPC, NPN, UPN, PRP, NPP ,GNPP etc.

“The chapter therefore rejoices with Pastor Akpanudoedehe, the man of the people, a grassroot Field Marshal, a Superpatroit, political guru and bulldozer, a gentleman of honour, apostle of peace and love, above all a humble servant in the Vineyard of the Most High for his iconic feats and achievements in placing Akwa Ibom State in the modern political map in Nigeria.

Congratulations our National Leader and may God continue to lead you with His right hand of righteousness.”

Nkereuwem Enyongekere

Caretaker Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)

Akwa Ibom State