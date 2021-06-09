Ondo State First Lady, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu was today honoured with a ‘Heart of Gold’ award by the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, Akure.

At the elaborate event held at the International Culture and Event Centre, the Dome in Akure the Ondo State capital, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu commended NTA for organising such a constructive, and thought-provoking discourse that was geared towards proffering solutions to the ills bedeviling Nigeria.

She noted that the award is a nudge to do more, saying that when one’s efforts and positive impacts in the society are being recognised, it would definitely spur the individual to keep the flag flying.

Commenting on the issue of over-population which was attributed, along with corruption, as causes of insecurity challenge at the forum, Mrs Akeredolu re-emphasised the need for girl-child education, noting that an educated women would understand the purpose of family planning and the best way to nurture her children properly.

The Ondo First Lady opined that parents should desist from encouraging their children to study the course they don’t have flare for, noting that every educational course contributes to national development in one way or the other; as she stressed the importance of keeping records of events through history.

Speaking on effective representation as panacea for good governance, Mrs Akeredolu asserted that the tradition of rotating elective position between communities should not supercede performance, while explaining that whoever did well in any political position should be allowed to continue the good work.

A guest lecturer at the event, member representing Akoko North East and West in the House of Representatives, Hon Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, stressed the need for effective representation and inclusive political participation where youths are carried along, in order to have a nation free of chaos as witnessed in the current insecurity challenge.

Speaking on the theme of the forum lecture: “Good Governance in the face of corruption and insecurity; the imperative of youth involvement”, Tunji-Ojo lamented that Nigeria is not generating job at the rate the population is increasing, while linking poverty to insecurity.

He noted that insecurity is the fruit of corruption and bad governance, and averred that for a country to experience rapid development, there is a need to invest in human resources by engaging people intellectually.

To him, regardless of how endowed, and blessed a country is, if there’s an absence of good governance, there would be chaos; and commended the doggedness of Ondo State Governor towards ensuring the safety of his people against all odds, by building institutions to meet the needs of individuals.

According to him, there is a need for a credible electoral process where citizens can hold their leaders accountable, saying, “where there’s no accountability, abuse becomes inevitable”; while expressing fear about the 2023 general Elections, noting that a country must first exist before holding an election.

The Guest Speaker also commended NTA Akure for holding the forum, saying it has set a precedence for organising such at this critical time.

In his welcome address, the General Manager of NTA Akure, Mr Segun Ojelade harped on the purpose of continuous dialogue to save the nation from collapse, which was the rationale behind the first of its kind forum lecture.

He hinted that the event was also to appreciate individuals who stood by the station through thick and thin with awards.

He said: “We must rally round our father’s land to save our collective heritage, we must not shut the door of continuous dialogue. We are poised to do more, to serve.”.

Some dignitaries at the event included the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, the State APC Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, Hon Bode Ayorinde who chaired the occasion, the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Dr Frederick Akinruntan, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ogunoye, among others.

The event also featured presentation of cheques to winners of Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo mathematics quiz competitions.

Story Credit: Mary Agidi



