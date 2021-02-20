The Federal Government has charged Independent Monitors of National Social Investment Programs (NSIP) to be committed, sincere and diligent while discharging the national assignment entrusted in their hands.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD), Sadiya Umar Farouq gave this charge in Akure while speaking during the training of the 86 independent monitors of the NSIP from across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

The Minister said the Federal Government is out to ensure the successful implementation of the NSIP in all participating states, hence the reason for the engagement of independent monitors that are residents in the various LGAs across the State.



Farouq who was represented by her Technical Adviser Mrs Kemisola Oluwasetemi, stated that the monitors are to keep eyes on the beneficiaries within their communities without bias or favour and she warned them not to engage in any untoward act that may bring disrepute to the program. For this she assured them of guidance for effective delivery of this national assignment in their communities.

“And we have warned the monitors not to collaborate with the people to perpetrate any kind of fraud, as the consequence will be severe on anyone caught with fraudulent acts,” the minister said.

The Focal Person of all Social Interventions in the state, Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu confirmed that poor and vulnerable people within the state have been benefiting from various interventions and it is for this purpose that the monitors have been saddled with the responsibility of monitoring beneficiaries of NPower program, National Homegrown School Feeding program, Conditional Cash Transfer program and Government Enterprise and Empowerment program in the state.

According to her, the monitors are to ensure that the objectives of these interventions are achieved. She urged the 86 monitors to see the task as a call to duty and as their own contribution to the effort of the Federal Government in lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Dr Oluwakemi Lawanson, the resource person at the training reiterated the whole essence of the training and she mentioned further that the report expected from them through their state government to the federal government will be analysed to ascertain the progress made and to identify any challenges or shortfall, so that adjustment can be made as soon as possible.