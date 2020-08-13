As the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State draws near, OODUA WOMEN WING, Non-Indigene, in all the 18 local government areas of the state on Thursday stormed the secretariat of IBI GIGA AMBASSADORS in Akure as they declared their total support for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The group, comprising women from 6 state in southwest including Kwara, made the declaration when visiting the convener of IBI GIGA AMBASSADORS, Chief Ajipe Alex at the group secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

The leader of the women group Mrs. Bukola Ajayi noted that owing to the outstanding achievements of Akeredolu , which was a total departure from previous administrations, there was no gainsaying the fact that he deserves a second term.

According to her, their decision to support the APC-led administration was based on the governor’s interest at improving the welfare of women and children in the state.

Mrs Bukola Ajayi said, the governor has done a lot in the state, particularly his numerous contributions to the lives of women, children and the entire citizenry of the state.

“We Non Indigene women in all the 18 local government areas of the state hereby declare our solidarity and support for the second term of Governor Akeredolu in order for him to complete the good works he has started,” she said.

“The governor and his wife has done well. Look at the program of the governor’s wife where she supported women across the state especially the palliatives giving to widows in the state irrespective of where they comes from.

” What of the BEMORE GIRLS where the wife of the governor Mrs Betty Akeredolu empowered our girls to be self reliance and many more. So we need him to continue with this work because we believe if given opportunity again, women in the state will enjoy more.

They however seek for more empowerment for their members who are majorly traders.

Responding, the convener of IBI Giga Ambassadors Chief Alex Ajipe

acknowledged the unflinching support and cooperation of the women, particularly the Non-Indigene for the administration of Akeredolu since inception in February 2016.

He assured them that all their demands Will be fully implemented if they vote massively for Akeredolu in the coming election.

He however appealed to them to be actively involved in politics, saying that it is their right to do so and they should not be allowed to be pushed to the background.

“It has become very important that women also have equal right to participate in politics. Our governor is more interested in you as an easy condition has been set to encourage more women to participate in politics, with this I am so encouraged and optimistic that there is hope for Nigerian women”.

“There is no non-indegene in our party. Everyone has equal rights and I can assure you that all your requests will be table before the governor and you will begin to see the result even before the election”. He said