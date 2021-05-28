Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, HRM, Adeyeye Adewusi in his goodwill message intoned that Nigeria’s foundation was wrong.

The Ooni said that despite several such summits and plenty of talking the security situation in the country seems to only be getting worse.

He also blamed the worsening security situation on the systematic neglect of youth in governance and the abandonment of local government authority across the country.

“In our dear country that has brought all of us together here, the youngest serving governor is only 46 years old. And we all know the demography of this country.

“But every time we are talking the talk, the Number 2 man, Number 3 man, Number 4 man, they are all saying the same thing the way His Eminence said it. And the participants are not faceless; they are not ghosts. It is very idiotic and stupid for us to be doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result. We will continue to get the same results.

“Let us be very truthful and honest to ourselves in this country, we all know the problems. How well are we carrying along with these people in that age bracket? Who is representing that age bracket in this hall? The answer is no one. We are not engaging them at all. But whenever we want to go for political posts and appointments, we go back to them. We know the good, the bad, and the ugly in their category.

