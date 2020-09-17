.. we’ll overwhelmingly vote for Akeredolu- Igbe people

Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu has assured that Akeredolu-led government would not emulate the callous attitude of some political leaders who neglected the electorate after securing their votes to get second term ticket.

She said this at Igbe community in Owo Local government, as she continues with the registration of market women and non-indigenes across the state for the purpose of easy and direct access to them for life-changing benefits, as evident in the Ondowidows’care initiative.

Mrs. Akeredolu who was received by the Baale of Igbe in his palace, High Chief Ajelu Akinselure Ajibuwa, noted that the exercise was aimed at identifying these categories of people and to tell them they would not be neglected in the second term of Governor Akeredolu.

“It is a way of telling them that this time around, no one will be left behind; there is no more complain of used and dumped after voting, that one has become a thing of the past. That’s why we want to take this registration seriously because we know how market women work, they rise up in the morning trying to gather what they’ll use to raise their children and keep the family together. That group is very dear to me, that’s why this time around we want to fix the complaints, we don’t want them to complain anymore.

“Through this exercise, the government will be able to reach them in all the nooks and crannies of this state”. She explained.

Mrs Akeredolu noted that her decision to commence the exercise at villages was to demonstrate that the current administration belongs to all, regardless of social status and where they reside. “We will reach you to make you have a sense of belonging and you can now say ‘AKETI OUNTOJUWA’, (AKETI is taking care of us). The same thing applies to non-indigenes”.

Commenting on the community’s road constructed by Akeredolu-led government, the Ondo First Lady noted that no community or local government in the state without a project, ranging from road, schools, industries among others.

She therefore assured that the community would serve as a centre for women empowerment for the surrounding villages.

Earlier while welcoming the First lady to the community, High Chief Ajelu Akinselure Ajibuwa commended Governor Akeredolu for all the landmark projects he executed across the state, especially the construction of Igbe road.

The High Chief who described Akeredolu as the best performing Governor he had ever seen in Ondo State since 1954 that he had been participating in active politics, assured of delivering all the votes in his domain for the ruling All Progressive Congress party comes October 10 guber poll.

He appreciated the First lady for recognising the community, while describing her as a strong supportive pillar behind the governor.

Like Oliver Twist, he used the opportunity to solicit the support of the government to help connect electricity from the nearby community to Igbe, noting that they already had about five Transformers to aid the process; as Mrs Akeredolu assured to forward their request to the governor. She affirmed that if the community, which housed her farm, could be electrified, coupled with the road, more investments would be attracted and their youths gainfully employed.

The exercise also featured simultaneous distribution of palliatives to the people of the community.

Story Credit: Mary Agidi

More Photos: