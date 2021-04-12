Press Release

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) as part of the United Nations’ World Creativity and Innovation Day 2021 is organizing an Innovation Challenge with the theme “Inspiring Creativity and Innovation in the Nigerian Digital Economy” to harness innovative and impactful solutions for the development of a vibrant digital economy.

The World Creativity and Innovation Day is a global UN day celebrated to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem solving with respect to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as the “global goals”.

The Agency is therefore calling on all Nigerians with innovative and impactful working solutions to make entries for the Innovation Challenge. Solutions will be evaluated based on job and wealth creation potential, originality, marketability, scalability and inclusiveness. Successful entries will have an opportunity to present their solutions to the Tech Industry Stakeholders.

The event is scheduled as follows:

Submission of entries via: http://bit.ly/NITDA21WCID

The portal will be opened from April 12, 2021 till April 17, 2021

Entries will be evaluated and assessed by April 19, 2021 and successful ones will be required to do a 5-minute live pitch on Wednesday April 21, 2021.

For more enquiries contact Adaora Uzochukwu on auzochukwu@nitda.gov.ng

Signed

Mrs Hadiza Umar, MNIPR, M.APRA, MCIPR

Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations,

Corporate Headquarters, Garki, Abuja.