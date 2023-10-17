Nigeria’s First Lady Declares 23rd National Women Conference open

…Says potential of women are boundless

… As Akpabio, Sanwo-Olu, others laud COWLSO

…Ondo State delegates shine, commend event

Delegates from Ondo state today join thousand of women across Nigeria to participate in the ongoing 23rd National Women’s Conference in Lagos State which was declared open by the the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, OON. The conference organized by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) with the purpose of collaborating and generating ideas on enhancing the welfare of women in the society, is taking place at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos and has attracted dignitaries and thousands of women from politics, government, and businesses across the federation.

The First Lady, in her keynote address, said women have the capacity to transform not only individual lives but also the broader landscape of our nation and the world if given the needed support. She urged participants to work together, collaborate, and support one another to ensure that every woman in Nigeria has the tools and opportunities to reach her full potential.

According to Senator Tinubu, women have the power to shape the future as leaders, innovators, caregivers, and agents of positive change but must continue to break down barriers that limit their progress, challenge stereotypes, and foster an environment of equal opportunity for all.

She told women at the conference to remember that their potential is not just about personal success; but about uplifting families, communities, and Nigeria as a whole, hence the need to unleash their potentials and transform the communities.

She said: “I call upon each and every one of you to embrace the theme of this Conference, “Unleash Your Potential,” not only for your benefit but for your individual States and the benefit of our beloved Nation.”

Delivering a goodwill message, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the theme for the Conference is very apt in view of the current challenges the nation is facing. He noted that it underscored the need to be more intentional and determined in harnessing the innate abilities and capacities of women.

Other speakers at the event included the Senate President, Senator Goodwill Akpabio and representatives of the Governors of Oyo, Ogun, and Osun States. They all lauded the various giant strides of COWLSO and the developmental projects already delivered by the organization.

Earlier, the Chairman of COWLSO, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu warmly welcomed guests. During her address, she underscored some activities of COWLSO under her leadership,

Following the conclusion of the opening ceremony and the departure of dignitaries, there were breakout sessions on various topics, including: Homestead Farming: Promoting Sustainable National Food Security, Unleashing Potential through Healthy Choices and Challenges of Out-of-Pocket Payments: The Role of Health Insurance

Representing Ondo State at the conference were members of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO), led by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Julianah Oshadahun, as well as Iyaolojas and Ambassadors of the

Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation, Nigeria’s largest girls-only Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and solar boot camp founded by the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Speaking on behalf of the BEMORE ambassadors, Miss Tolu Ehimosan

expressed her delight in being part of the grand event.

Ehimosan highlighted the inspirational speech by Senator Tinubu, which had emphasized unleashing potential for the benefit of others, promoting generosity and collaboration among women.

She also commended the lecture which had shed light on unleashing potential through healthy choices and the challenges of out-of-pocket payments in the health sector.

Story by Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi