Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard (BATS-Vanguard) has congratulated the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as he clocks 69 years.

The former Lagos governor was born on March 29, 1952 and would celebrating his birthday on Monday, March 29.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard (BATS-Vanguard), Ambassador Dare Owotomobi, the global chairman of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard said: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu rose from grass to grace through the thick and thin, combating every hurdles on his way with strident forces of foresightedness, vision, focus and resilience while establishing indelible print of achievement on each phase of his stride to victory.”

“This is a man who rose to become the treasurer of one of the leading national oil service firms in the country after making giant stride in the United States but nonetheless continue to identify with his root and heritage and was harnessing every resources to promoting and protecting the human dignity and development of his fatherland.”

“The incursion of the Jagaban into the murky water of Nigeria politics created a new wave of sanity of selflessness, loyalty, discipline, forthrightness and service to nationhood.”

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu brought to bear his distinct private experience to bear on our politics and public service through integration of values, passion and services to our Motherland.”

“Asiwajus unique attributes of respect for human potentials and nurturing of talents for societal benefit and growth has stood him out among his peers as a role model and a man whose goal is to make society better than he met it.”

Former United Nations. Diplomat, Dr Salewa Olafioye in a statement described Tinubu as a “destiny changer,” who has impacted on the lives of not a few individuals and change the course of Nigeria’s democracy.

Olafioye extolled the democratic credentials of Tinubu noting that he has “deepened democracy and contributed to the institution of good governance and development of countless individuals in the country.”

He revealed that Tinubu was the initiator and executor of the change agenda that ushered in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015 adding that his resilience, popularity and political sagacity and ingenuity played an indelible role in the triumph of the APC in the general elections.

Dr Abiola Oshodi MD, BATS-V diaspora Secretary and the BATS-V regional coordinator Canada, said “Wishing our principal happy birthday on this special day of yours. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu , remains the best talent hunter in the Nigeria democratic space, the best developer of human talents, the best political pace setter, the best apostle and evangelist of progressive politics and the most politically stable and the most politically predictable amongst his peers, With Asiwaju, we know that his politics is all about pro people and prodevelopment thus making it easy for us his followers to follow him and to speak for him even when he hasn’t spoken.”

BATS Vanguard have more than 75,000 Nigerians followers in Europe, Aisa, United States and Canada is largest. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard in Diaspora led by Former United Nations Diplomat, Diaspora Director and General professor, Dr Salewa Olafioye.

