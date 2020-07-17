An advocacy group, Better Nigeria USA( BNU), has described Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as a man coasting towards victory in his re-election bid in the July 20 gubernatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

BNU, based in Michigan in Detroit, is a group of Nigerians in the Diaspora, advocating good governance in the Nigeria.

Dr Salewa Olafioye, the Chairman of the group, stated this via his twitter handle, on Friday.

Olafioye,who recalled that the group predicted the reelection success of President Muhammadu Buhari, said that among the 12 contestants in APC for the primary, Akeredolu is the most qualified.

According to him, Akeredolu’s integrity, frankness and probity will endear love of the delegates to the Governor.

He explained that Better Nigeria is not an addendum of any political party in Nigeria but a pro-good governance group in the country.

Olafioye said that the Akeredolu-led administration’s achievements in infrastructure and other sectors are very visible in the state.

The chairman applauded Prof. Dayo Faduyile,one of the APC aspirants, who stepped down for Akeredolu ‘s brighter victory chances in the gubernatorial race.

Olafioye urged indigenes and residents of the state to support the governor’s re-election on October. 10 poll.

He, however, tasked the Federal Government to make impactful policies and programmes that would address the country’s economy and security challenges.

” The current administration is trying well in keeping the fragile unity in the country but the performance in security and economy are not acceptable but with 3 more years , it is a task that must be done.

” More should be done in these areas so that there will be progress and development,” he said.