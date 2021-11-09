• Says Gov Akeredolu Has Made Ondo Investor-Friendly

• “We Are Making The State Accessible In A Secured Way” – Gov Akeredolu

The National Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has decorated the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as the Patron of the professional body.

The President and Chairman of the Council, Sir. Emmanuel Okas Wike, decorated the Governor at a well attended event held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Wike disclosed that the council and the entire members of the body approved the decoration of the Governor as its Patron in recognition of his giant developmental strides aimed at taking the Sunshine state to the next level.

He noted that Governor Akeredolu has made the state an investment destination and stressed that the efforts of the Governor at combating the security challenges facing the state are commendable.

“That progress is being made in all fronts, in spite of the multiple challenges which heralded your assumption of office in 2017, your re-election last year, and the recently concluded legal tussle which ensued is not an overstatement.

“You have continued to showcase good governance through your developmental initiatives initially anchored on JMPPR; Job creation through Agriculture, Entrepreneurship and Industrialization, Massive Infrastructural Development and Maintenance, Promotion of Functional Education and Technological Growth, Provision of Accessible and Quality Health Care and Social Service Delivery, Rural Develcpment and Community Extension Services and the recently unveiled economic policy for your second term in office tagged “REDEEMED,” representing “(R) Rural and agricultural development, (E) Educational advancement and human capital development, (D) Development through massive infrastructure, (E} Efficient service delivery, development and policy implementation, (E) Effective healthcare and social welfare services, (M) Maintenance of law and order for adequate security, (E) Energy, mining and sustainable industries, (D) Digital revolution and entrepreneurship,” he said.

The NIESV President said the Governor’s leadership in reforming policies have strengthened the economy of the state, adding that it has also enabled the Governor to deliver quality services and further improve the investment climate.

“With the solid and meaningful reforms, sound policies and institutions you have put in place, private investors will stay, sound investments and social Inclusion will grow.

“Consequently, ending poverty and sharing prosperity will be your legacy and part of our shared future. On this note, therefore, we all have a common goal, that is, to have a great nation, where democratic governance delivers to the need of its people,” The NIESV President said.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu said his administration is making the state more accessible in a secured way, adding that there are three airways flying different routes from Akure Lagos and Abuja.

He said: “I do not deny the fact of the nobility and accountability your members offer the people. A number of them are in the employment of the Ondo state service. I will look into the suggestion of creating the office of Valuer General. We will work on it.”

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the Professional body, assuring that he will not disappoint the people.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

November 9, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael