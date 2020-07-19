Better Nigeria, an advocate group with more than 300 strong members who are Nigerian professionals in Canada, Europe, and America has expressed readiness to proffer solution to some of the Nigeria’s problems.

The group, aimed at promoting good governance in Nigeria, also predicts winners of Edo and Ondo gubernatorial elections and committed to identifying problems confronting the country like electricity, inadequate security, and infrastructural development, Visa restrictions to the USA, and Nigerians in Diaspora Voting Rights.

Better Nigeria Inc, led by a former United Nations diplomat, Dr. Salewa Olafioye (Ola) has resolved to find solutions to the issues and make recommendations to Government and people of Nigeria as their main focus.

The secretary of the organization and President of Nigeria Foundation of Michigan, Chief Titus Amadi stressed the diversity of the economy and improvements for investment with Nigeria in Diaspora as a necessity partner for Nigeria.

Dr. Ola is also a chieftain of African Organization UACO, was asked the questions about the Better Nigeria’s prediction of the last Presidential reelection, and his view about the forthcoming United States of America, November President election, Ondo, Edo state elections.

The BNU commended the administration for the unity of the fragile country, saying the performance of security is unacceptable that subsequently led to visa restrictions for the country.

The group noted that the Nigerian economy with the oil price down and the impact of COVID-19 has presented a big challenge for a country more than 200 millions but with three more years there’s a task that must be done.

As for the election in Ondo state which APC party has approved indirect primary with favor of the governor Rotimi Akeredolu with the collaboration of Dr. Dayo Faduyile, as stated by Rev. Kelly Abayomi, BNU Executive from North Carolina but Gov Akeredolu must continue with the infrastructure development and more important in providing electricity for the Ondo south senatorial area.



For PDP party, the group described Mr. Jegede as the candidate of the electoral choice.

He added that Senator Kunlere is possibly the best candidate but need the endorsement of Governor Wike to make his candidate valuable, why Dr. Eddy. Olafeso is the candidate of the establishment.

For Edo state according to BNU Assistant Secretary from Texas, Mr. Jude Ukpebor Governor Obaseki will be victorious in PDP and APC Pastor Izeiyanmu is the preferred candidate of Former Chairman Adam Oshiomole

In the United States the former vice. President, Joe Biden as of today has the best chances to be the next president, but if president Trump has a chance of developing the vaccination of COVID-19, the economy will reset itself and the race will be marathon to the finish line.

According to the group, the future look bright for Nigeria in 2023 due to the availability of a lot of qualified candidates including Vice. President, Yemi Oshinbanjo,Obi, Atiku, Tinubu, ElRufai, Sowore. Kingsley. Moghalu, Osita. Chiroma and others emerging candidates but too early for now.

As for COVID – 19, the Nigerians in Diaspora group said until a vaccine is developed, and effective treatment modality is approved by WHO, CDC, and NCDC, social distancing, use of face mask, delayed school opening ,information,hand washing, avoiding large group is a must.

They therefore expressed optimism that the world would eventually defeat Coronavirus with God help and scientific innovation