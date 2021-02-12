The United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that 16 million doses of the Covax vaccine for Covid-19 pandemic would arrive in Nigeria very soon.

Mr Peter Hawkins, UNICEF country representative to Nigeria , made this known on Thursday in Akure during a courtesy visit to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

He explained that, over the next few months, more doses of the vaccine would arrive, which would ensure that the vaccine covered 20 percent of the population of the country.

“In the meantime, we are exploring how else to bring vaccines in, that allows Nigeria to go to 40 percent by the end of the year which should be possible if all things are equal,”

“We are only halfway through. The pandemic will continue for another one or two years.

“A lot has been done in ensuring that Nigeria could secure the right level of vaccine and plan for the equitable distribution of vaccine are being taken through,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, thanked UNICEF for the support given to the state over the years.

Akeredolu, who lamented the delay in purchase of vaccine for the Nigerian populace, described the situation as unfortunate.

He also appealed for assistance for a permanent solution to end open defecation in Ondo State.