Nigeria, Czech Republic’s Relationship ‘ll Flourish with Awosika as Consul- Mrs Akeredolu

•Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Has a big heart – New Consul Says

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has predicted the relationship between Nigeria and Czech to flourish with the appointment of Dr Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika, mni, as honourary consul by the Czech Republic.

The governor’s wife made the projection on Monday during the official opening of Czech’s honourary consulate in Lagos, Nigeria, at Adekunle Lawal Street, Off 2nd Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Mrs Akeredolu remarked: “I must say that the Czech Republic has indeed chosen our finest in Dr Josephine Awosika, hence we expect the relationship between the two countries to flourish.

“She was with us two nights ago during the Dinner and Awards night of the 25th founding anniversary of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), the organisation I founded. With the way she spoke during the dinner, it gives the assurance that she is a dependable ally in the fight against breast cancer in this country.”

In her remarks, Dr Awosika, also the Chairman of Access Bank Plc, described Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, as a wonderful woman who has a big heart.

Awosika said the two countries are set to build stronger ties and reconstruct boundaries of human relations,

“Today, we are building stronger ties. We are reconstructing boundaries of human relations. Not just boundaries, we are changing conversations to where opportunities reside on all sides between the Czech Republic and Nigeria.

“We are considering and opening up a new value trust frontier. It has to be a value trust frontier that will bring us into an ecosystem that is mutually beneficial.We are all doing a collective building of confidence. We have more confidence now in Czech Republic and I believe that Czech also has more confidence in Nigeria. Not the wrong stories, not the online stories.” Awosika said.

The new Consul who was presented with the consular certificate during the programme added that culture should be a unifying force and not to be used a as tool for division.

According to her: “We have great people, so great people who are capable of doing great things more than we can imagine. We are building new confidence and we are going to unlock out thinking beyond cultural barriers. The culture is not a barrier, the people make it a barrier.

I am committed to the culture of the people because culture makes the people and does not disintegrate the people. Culture teaches us to be who we are, what we are, where we are coming from and where we are going. It should be cherished as a unifying force and not to be used a as tool for division.”

The event attracted key players in corporate governance was attended by former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, CFR, His Royal Majesty, Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom.

Others are Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori, and the former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, mni.

