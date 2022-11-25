Nigeria Cannot Truly Develop Without Empowering Women – Mrs Akeredolu

• As Ondo Women Complete One-Month Skills Acquisition Programme

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has declared that Nigeria cannot be regarded as an economically developed nation unless it empowers the womenfolk, which she said represents half of its population.

Mrs Akeredolu gave this stance on Friday during the graduation of trainees/closing ceremony of the one-month Ondo skills acquisition & empowerment programme for women, organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, at Babafunke Ajasin Auditorium, Ministry of Women Affairs, Igbatoro Road, Akure.

In the First Lady’s remarks: “To change this country from its state of penury, from this unacceptable level of poverty, you must empower women, who constitute half of its population, get them out of poverty and make them feel that they matter; make them feel that they belong. You cannot be talking joining the league of economically developed nations when half of your population is illiterate, and those educated are unemployed and sitting at home doing nothing.

” It doesn’t cost a thing, and it is no rocket science to change the narrative for women in this country. All it requires is for somebody to sit down and think with the sincerity of purpose, plan and execute a programme such as this with the aim to make the lives of beneficiaries better. Not half-baked programmes like you train people who do not have the tools for practicing what they are trained to do.”

Mrs Akeredolu who described the programme as a pleasant surprise disclosed that the programme will not be a one off but will be held quarterly in the three senatorial districts of the state.

In her words: “The simple way to describe thee outcome of this programme is to say I am pleasantly surprised. I liken it to the experience of BEMORE. For five years we have organised the BEMORE Summer Boot Camp with established template; this has only been done once and we already have a template. This is just the founding set; we shall be doing this quarterly in the three senatorial districts in the state. You can imagine the number of women that will benefit from the programme and you will be proud that we contributed to the reduction of poverty in Ondo State by empowering women.

“I can tell you from experience with Bemore. It was an eye opener on how we can truly bring about change in the lives the citizens, even if we have to concentrate on women and girls. One thing I keep telling women is that for us to change the story around women, we must be in the habbit of supporting fellow women.”

Meanwhile, Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Bunmi Oshadahun, has described Mrs Akeredolu as a First Lady who knows what she wants for Ondo State and has been doing that, and in so doing, she has taken off burdens from the state government in many ways.

According to Oshadahun: “The First Lady has done so many things to take off troubles from the government of Ondo State. From empowering girls through the Bemore Empowerment Girls’, to The Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees, (FOWOSO), WidowCares Palliatives and Solayo Kits for pregnant women. Some of the beneficiaries of the skills acquisition programme narrated their ordeals. Some are unemployed graduates who have been helpless and toiling.

“Some of them even chose to be maids to keep afloat. But they are now happy to have acquired skills that can keep them busy and help to make money. Some of them are single mothers abandoned with children and having nothing to do to put food on their tables. They have now been trained. You are a life changer.

“The First Lady knows exactly she wants for Ondo State and has been doing it. We cannot thank her enough, but posterity will judge. What she has been sowing in our children, in our women, aged and widows we not be valued today, but in the nearest future, when these ones must have established themselves, they would look back and say there was a woman, a first lady who took us out of the woods.”

Earlier in the opening address, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, congratulated the beneficiaries of the training while imploring them to make good use of the opportunity given by the First Lady to take themselves out of poverty.

“We are here today to celebrate these ones who have undergone successful programmes in various skills and I congratulate them. I must say that I am happy to be part of this success story.

You have done well for yourselves by being a part of this programme, a platform given by the First Lady of Ondo State. She has simply given you wings to fly. I want to admonish you to make good use of this opportunity that was graciously given to you to.” Daniyan said.

Participants of the programme recieved various start-up kits, including ovens, sewing machines and make-up kits so that they can begin to put their skills to use and, in so doing, earn money.

Dignitaries at the event include the Wife of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mrs Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, government functionaries and Members of the The Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees.