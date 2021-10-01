Nigerians have been urged to rekindle their hope of a greater and better country.

In their message to the people on the occasion of Nigeria’s Sixty- first anniversary, Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country to overcome her challenges.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the Lawmakers observed that through prayers, Nigeria can overcome her economic and security challenges.

“Let us pray to God to give our leaders divine wisdom, knowledge, understanding and guidance to lead us aright”

“Let us equally seek God’s face to overcome all our challenges”

While pleading with agitators and separatists to sheath their sword, Oleyelogun maintained that nothing can be achieved in an atmosphere devoid of peace.

He called on Nigerians to cultivate a harmonious living saying it is only through this that the country can move forward.

The Speaker who congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the sixty-first anniversary pledged readiness of Ondo Assembly Lawmakers to work with the Executive arm to facilitate prompt delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

1st October,2021.