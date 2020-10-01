Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have congratulated Nigerians on the 60th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Prophet Oleyelogun Bamidele David,the Lawmakers noted that Nigeria has come a long way in history.

On this day, we remember all the grief and suffering that Nigerians had to endure to achieve the long-awaited freedom,independence, and sovereignty of our country. I congratulate all the inhabitants of this beautiful country – Nigeria.

Oleyelogun saluted the courage and efforts of our founding fathers for making the nation’s independence a reality.

The Speaker urged Nigerians to continue to live in unity, peace and love adding that that there is much to gain from a united indivisible nation.

‘ There is strength in the unity of the nation. In unity we can confront the challenges facing us as a nation’

While urging Leaders to continue to lead us aright, Oleyelogun solicited the support of the people for the nation to occupy her pride of place among the comity of nations.

On the Gubernatorial Election in Ondo State which comes up next week,the Speaker urged the people to come out enmasse to exercise their franchise.

While commending the efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu for turning around the fortune of the state Oleyelogun urged Citizens of the state to continue to live in harmony for democracy dividends to thrive.

Oleyelogun who expressed optimism of a greater Nigeria at Sixty Congratulated the citizenry on this year’s celebration hoping that our challenges will make us stronger.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Information,ODHA.