Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 60th independence anniversary.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye said the occasion presents another golden opportunity for the people to join hands and work for the nation in its march to glory irrespective of tribe or religious backgrounds.

Akeredolu called on the people to continue to pray for the country, adding that with unity of purpose the nation will overcome all the challenges confronting it.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the time is now for all Nigerians to serve their fatherland with Love, Strength and Faith.

The Governor regretted the pains inflicted on humanity by the Covid-19 pandemic but believes that with the Nigerian spirit of resilience and resourcefulness the nation will bounce back into glory.