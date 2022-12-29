Home Women & Child Development NGGA Makes Mrs Akeredolu Matron, Confers Award of Excellence
Women & Child Development

NGGA Makes Mrs Akeredolu Matron, Confers Award of Excellence

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

• First Lady Recieves in Audience Traditional Council, Women’s Groups, Others

The Nigerian Girl Guides Association (NGGA), Imo State Chapter, has chosen the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, as Matron. It also conferred on the Governor’s Wife Award of Excellence for outstanding contributions to women and girl child development.

NGGA is the largest Non Governmental Organization (NGO) for Girls and Women of diverse backgrounds in Nigeria, committed to motivating and raising the “girl child” to become responsible adult citizen while advocating the cessation of violence against women and girls.

The First Lady recieved the prestigious award, July 30, in Owerri, through the Director General of Ada Owere Campaign Organization, Pastor Iyke Onuoha.

Speaking through the Chapter’s Chairperson and former State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, Hon Lady Stella Ekeh, NGGA justified the award.

The Director General of Ada Owere Campaign Organization, Pastor Iyke Onuoha (M) joined by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Media, Rowland Onyeukwu (L), presenting the Award to the First Lady (R).

Accordingly to Ekeh: “We found the First Lady worthy of this distinguished award and as Matron for doing exceptionally well among other Nigerian First Ladies and standing out among girls- supporting individuals and institutions, particularly through the BEMORE Summer Boot Camp.”

Pastor Onuoha formally presented the award to Mrs Akeredolu, Wednesday, at Ogbakoro Ada Owere, New Site, Umuikea, Emeabiam, Owerri West, Imo State, during her meeting with members of the Igolo Group.

Igolo Group- a body of professionals of Owerri extraction who shares the leadership and political ideology of Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu and assists with implementing critical human capacity development projects in Owerri zone, had met with the governor’s wife to convey season’s greetings and good wishes for the new year.

The Igolo Group.

The group also commiserated formally with Mrs Akeredolu on the loss of her mother in-law, late Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, while charting a new course for next year.

Earlier, the First Lady had met with various traditional institutions in Emeabiam, her birth place, in demonstration of her roles as a distinguished daughter- “Ngboto” and leader among her people.

OhaN’Ikoro Council

Among the groups are the reverrred ‘OhaN’Ikoro’ – representatives of constituent compounds and traditional governing council of aboriginal Emeabiam, ‘Nde Ngboto Emeabiam’ – daughters of Emeabiam Community and the UmuIkea Community.

The First Lady addressing Nde Ngboto Emeabiam

The First Lady and representatives of UmuIkea Community shortly after that meeting.

Story by Debo Akinbami

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Day2@BeMoreOndo2021: First Lady restates initiative’s vision, introduces breast cancer advocacy...

Ondo First Lady, Betty Visits Parents of a set of...

Day 7: Ashdam solar exposes BEMORE Bootcamp participants to practical...

Photos: BRECAN delegates at the ongoing 2018 Global Summit on...

We Equip Our Women to Begin to Earn Immediately –...

Aketi’s Achievements Are Inexhaustible -Ayede Ogbese Regent

Senate Seat: Mrs Akeredolu Begins Consultation With Stakeholders

16 Days of Activism: Ondo First Lady calls for decisive...

VAPP Implementation: Mrs Akeredolu Task Stakeholders On Winning War Against...

Ondo First Lady Celebrates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.