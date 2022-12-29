NGGA Makes Mrs Akeredolu Matron, Confers Award of Excellence

• First Lady Recieves in Audience Traditional Council, Women’s Groups, Others

The Nigerian Girl Guides Association (NGGA), Imo State Chapter, has chosen the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, as Matron. It also conferred on the Governor’s Wife Award of Excellence for outstanding contributions to women and girl child development.

NGGA is the largest Non Governmental Organization (NGO) for Girls and Women of diverse backgrounds in Nigeria, committed to motivating and raising the “girl child” to become responsible adult citizen while advocating the cessation of violence against women and girls.

The First Lady recieved the prestigious award, July 30, in Owerri, through the Director General of Ada Owere Campaign Organization, Pastor Iyke Onuoha.

Speaking through the Chapter’s Chairperson and former State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, Hon Lady Stella Ekeh, NGGA justified the award.

Accordingly to Ekeh: “We found the First Lady worthy of this distinguished award and as Matron for doing exceptionally well among other Nigerian First Ladies and standing out among girls- supporting individuals and institutions, particularly through the BEMORE Summer Boot Camp.”

Pastor Onuoha formally presented the award to Mrs Akeredolu, Wednesday, at Ogbakoro Ada Owere, New Site, Umuikea, Emeabiam, Owerri West, Imo State, during her meeting with members of the Igolo Group.

Igolo Group- a body of professionals of Owerri extraction who shares the leadership and political ideology of Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu and assists with implementing critical human capacity development projects in Owerri zone, had met with the governor’s wife to convey season’s greetings and good wishes for the new year.

The group also commiserated formally with Mrs Akeredolu on the loss of her mother in-law, late Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, while charting a new course for next year.

Earlier, the First Lady had met with various traditional institutions in Emeabiam, her birth place, in demonstration of her roles as a distinguished daughter- “Ngboto” and leader among her people.

Among the groups are the reverrred ‘OhaN’Ikoro’ – representatives of constituent compounds and traditional governing council of aboriginal Emeabiam, ‘Nde Ngboto Emeabiam’ – daughters of Emeabiam Community and the UmuIkea Community.

