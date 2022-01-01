Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has congratulated the people of Ondo State on the grace to witness the new year 2022.

Governor Akeredolu, who rejoiced with the people of the state, said despite the hurdles and the challenges experienced in the outgone year, God’s grace sustained the state, her people and the country at large.

The Governor, who hailed the people for their understanding, support and cooperation in the year 2021, reiterated his administration’s commitment to advancing the economic development and growth of the state in the new year and beyond.

He charged the people to rekindle hope and gear up for the struggle ahead, saying the challenges of Covid-19, insecurity and the economic downturn witnessed in the country will be confronted with vigor.

“Let us pray for Nigeria in the new year. We will surely surmount these challenges. We shall rise and emerge even stronger than before. I urge us all to continue to support the government at all levels.

“The future is only for those whose tenacity is unshakable. Our faith in one indivisible Nigeria must not be threatened by the actions of some marauders whose main purpose is to cause rift and rancor amongst us.

“We must be unwavering, and deliberate in our quest to come together and salvage what belongs to us all. Nigeria belongs to all of us. I assure you, with your support and prayer, I am positive that Nigeria will surmount the present challenges.”

Governor Akeredolu added that his administration will continue to stand by the side of the people and defend their rights and interest.

While praying God to guide and guard the state through the new year, the Governor said the people should expect more developmental projects just as he expressed hope that the finances of the state will improve in no distance time.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

January 1, 2022.