New Year: Demonstrate Patriotism and Genuine Commitment – Olowa of Igbara-Oke tells Nigerians

Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede OFR has urged Nigerians to reflect on the previous year and look forward to the opportunities of the new year with renewed hope and expectations.

The monarch in his New Year goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ayodeji Owolabi, said new year has always been a joyous occasion when we refresh our thoughts and prepare for new challenges, opportunities and achievements.

He said as citizens of this great nation, Nigeria, there is need to commit ourselves inorder to strive for inclusive development in the areas of economic, social, technological and general well-being of our people in the year ahead.

Oba Agbede enjoined all to demonstrate patriotism and genuine commitment in making the desired sacrifices that are needed to building our nation, and to maintain the undying spirit and enter 2023 with hope and renewed faith.

He commended the resilience and perseverance of Nigerians in the midst of socio-economic difficulties and insecurity, and expressed his optimism that the year 2023 would usher in peace, progress and prosperity for everyone and our nation.

He therefore appealed to the government both the state and federal to wake up and redouble their efforts for rapid growth, economic stability, security and prosperity so as to meet the aspirations of the people.

Signed

*Ayodeji Owolabi*

CPS to Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom