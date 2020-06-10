The new Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Mr Salami Bolaji, has been formally presented to the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

In his remarks, the governor said his administration would continue to support the police for effective security of the state.

He appealed to the police to collaborate with other security agencies in the state so that Ondo State would remain the most peaceful state in the country.

Governor Akeredolu specifically requested the new Commissioner of Police to assist the state government in the enforcement of all its laid down COVID-19 Protocols to curtail the spread of the global pandemic.

Earlier the new CP, Mr Salami Bolaji had described Ondo State as the most peaceful state in the country.

He said he will employ proactive strategies to nib all crimes in the bud thereby improving on efforts that have kept crime rate low in the state.

Mr Bolaji assured law abiding citizens of the state of a civil relationship with the police but promised criminals though times.