Ndi Ugoeze Owerri North applaud Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

The leadership of Ndi Ugoeze in Owerri North Local Government Area under the Chairpersonship of Ugoeze Merrian A, Nwaogu (PhD), the wife of HRH Eze Jude Nwaogu of Egbelu Obube Autonomous Community and Chairman of the Traditional Institution in Owerri North, on behalf of her exco congratulates the wife of the Ondo State Governor, and an eminent daughter of the State, Her Excellency Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu (Ada Owere) on her numerous programmes aimed at promoting the education of the girl child, Cancer screening for women and so many other life-saving programmes which have become part of the content of her NGOs.

In their Christmas message pushed out by the Chairperson, Ugoeze Nwaogu, Deputy Chairperson, Ugoeze Sylverline Ugorji and Secretary Ugoeze Dr. Chibundu V.N; they thanked her immensely for being the voice of the women, their advocate, hope for the girl child and the distressed as well as the defender of the womanhood.

The First Lady of Ondo State, Her Excellency Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has been a household name in the women gender promotion and their good life. She holds a chieftaincy title of Ada Owere 1 conferred on her by the Traditional Rulers in Owerri bloc.

From a humble family in Emeabiam Community in Owerri West Local Government Area, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has given much to the welfare of Imo women in general and Owerri North in particular, hence the Ugoezes in the LGA use the opportunity of the season to appreciate her and to urge her not to relent.