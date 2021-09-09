The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has handed over the keys to its former headquarters building, Harold Dappa Biriye House, on Aba Road in Port Harcourt to the Rivers State Government, concluding the phased movement of the Commission to its new headquarters at the Eastern Bypass.

Presenting the keys of the building to the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa, thanked the Rivers State for accommodating the Commission for the past 16 years.

According to a Press Release issued by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer said: “We are leaving this building peacefully and we are grateful to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the assistance his administration has given to the NDDC, especially in the last two years.”

Akwa thanked the State Government for providing a conducive environment for the NDDC to perform its functions as a development agency. He stated that the government had given the Commission maximum support, noting that the construction of the Eastern Bypass Road linking the new headquarters of the Commission was another evidence of the governor’s goodwill. “In this regard, we have decided to partner with the government,” he said.

He said further: “Governor Wike has given us tremendous support. It is on record that during his tenure, we have not recorded any kidnapping of our staff and we have not had issues with youths disturbing our contractors.”

The NDDC boss told the SSG that the Commission was leaving behind four lifts, a giant water tank and pumps, as well as fire-fighting equipment. He assured him that the Commission would continue to secure the property until the government assembles its own security team for the building.

The Rivers State SSG, Dr Danagogo, commended the NDDC for cooperating with the Rivers State government and ensuring a friendly and peaceful hand over of the property. He expressed appreciation that the Interim Administrator came personally to hand over the keys.

According to him: “It shows that you value the relationship NDDC has with the Rivers State Government and that you consider today’s event as a very significant ceremony. I am impressed by your candour and vibrancy.”

Dr Danagogo remarked that the Rivers State had always given support to Federal Government agencies in the state, especially under the administration of Governor Wike. He assured that the government would continue to support the NDDC to ensure that it succeeded with delivering on its mandate for the development of the Niger Delta region.

The SSG noted: “We are happy that the NDDC has been able to maintain a cordial relationship with the state government. I hope that this synergy will continue.”

Dr. Ibitoye Abosede

Director, Corporate Affairs

September 8, 2021.