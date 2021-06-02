The Nigerian Bar Association has commended the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN for effectively using the instrumentality of government to improve the overall well-being of the people.

Speaking while on a courtesy visit to the Governor in Akure, the Chairmen of the five branches of the NBA in Ondo State said Governor Akeredolu has remained a credible voice for the downtrodden and an advocate of good governance in Nigeria.

The Chairmen who were accompanied by their Secretaries and spoke through the Chairman, Ikare Branch of NBA, Akin Jinadu, Esq.

They stated that they were greatly proud of the delivery of various life-changing projects by the administration of Arakunrin Akeredolu administration and the stance of the Governor on some national issues.

While congratulating the Governor on his inauguration for a second term in office and wishing him for a successful tenure, Mr Jinadu pleaded with him to influence the quick resolution of the ongoing national strike by members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN which according to him, has paralysed all judicial activites across of the country.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu reiterated the resolve of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to granting financial autonomy to the Judiciary as being agitated by members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN.

He assured that his administration would continue to put in place policies and programmes that will ensure that citizens of the state have equal access to good governance.

The Governor who observed that Ondo State has alot of brilliant lawyers, however, regretted that the state was was not producing commensurate number of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN and therefore charged them to harness their sterling qualities at joining the zenith of law advocacy in Nigeria.

📷 Blessed Michael