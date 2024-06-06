NBA Builds Monument for Akeredolu, As Family Announces Scholarship In His Memory

Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has unveiled a newly-built annex as a monument in memory of the late valiant Nigerian lawyer and governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, became President of the Nigerian Bar Association in 2008 and served as governor of Ondo State from February 2017 until his death in December 2023, at age 67.

The monument named Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN. CON. Bar Annex Center was commissioned Wednesday, by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayade Ariwoola, at Afe Babalola Bar Center, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In recognition of Akeredolu’s sterling contributions to the legal profession and the Nigerian society, and in appreciation of his legacy of excellence and service to mankind, his widow, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, announced a scholarship fund in memory of the former governor.

According to the Former First Lady, “The Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Scholarship Fund For Lawyers will be awarded annually to aspiring lawyers who have been admitted to the Nigerian Law School and who demonstrate academic merit, leadership potential, and financial need.

“The scholarship is to honor the memory and the vision of Aketi; to support the development of the legal profession in Nigeria. It’s our way of expressing gratitude to the Nigerian Bar Association, especially the Ibadan branch, for honoring our patriarch. We hope this will inspire and empower the next generation of lawyers who would uphold the values and principles that Aketi embodied.”

The governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, said Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, his pursuit of justice and belief in the potential of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole

Represented by his deputy, Chief Olayide Adelami, Governor Aiyedatiwa said Akeredolu’s contributions to the development of Ondo state and the legal profession will remain indelible.

Earlier, the CJN applauded the monument, noting that it will serve as a center for advancing fairness and social justice. Justice Ariwoola said Akeredolu was a great Ibadan Bar man, deserving of the honour.

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the Centre annex will continue immortalise Akeredolu’s good works and advance equitable justice process.

The Chief Judge of Oyo state, Justice Iyabo Yerima, described late Akeredolu as a nationalist whose inspiring stances on national issues and federalism will be missed by all.

A Life Bencher and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Akeredolu distinguished himself in various fields of law, including constitutional law, human rights law, electoral law, and commercial law.