•Urge Other Govs, FG To Emulate Him

•As Stakeholders Commend Quality Delegation From Ondo

Ondo State delegates at the just concluded first of its kind National Youth Conference held in Abuja have hailed the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for setting the pace for the inclusion of youths in politics and governance in Nigeria.

The Ondo delegation in a joint statement saluted the Governor for deepening youth engagement and encouraging youth involvement in politics and government.

The stakeholders at the national conference commended the quality delegation from the Sunshine state, noting that it is evident that Governor Akeredolu is investing heavily in the future.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, who had a brief moment with the Ondo delegates, described the delegation as high-powered and impressive.

Among the delegates are member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Akure South Constituency 1, Hon. Toluwani Borokini; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, Richard Olatunde, the Youth Leader-elect of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Ayo Olawande; Popular Afrobeat Music star, Prince Ajibola Olumuyiwa popularly known as Danny Young; CEO of 355 hospitality group, Dr. Tola Awosika.

Others are Speaker of the Ondo State Youth Parliament, Smith Ikumapayi; Global President of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), Comrade Mary Ogunga; Founder, Hope Behind Bars Africa, Oluwafunke Adeoye Esq; NANS Financial Secretary, Comrade Olaseinde Adeyinka; and Founder, My Sister and I Initiative, Adefuwa Yetunde.

The average age of the delegates from the Sunshine state is 33yrs old with the oldest being 35 and youngest 24.

The delegates said: “While we commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, for this kind of initiative, the first of its kind in the history of the country, we want to say, with all sense of pride and delight, that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has set the pace for issues of youth inclusiveness in politics, governance and administration.

“Our delegation showcases the commitment of Governor Akeredolu to growing the youth and engaging us in serious political and governance affairs. The conversations this conference was centered around are issues that Governor Akeredolu is already addressing

“If you go to our house of assembly today, it is made up of crop of young persons. It is a reflection of the right leadership direction of Governor Akeredolu to deliberately engage the youth and invest in the future. Governor Akeredolu is silently addressing the problems associated with leadership recruitment. He is presently preparing the youth in the state for the future. He’s building leaders.

“Governor Akeredolu has also continued to address the issue of unemployment. He has provided jobs for the young persons in the state. There are over 500 young graduates that are now gainfully employed at the State Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The Governor has also raised the bar by creating the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) to support the young ones and build successful entrepreneurs

“We want to also urge the Federal Government and other state Governors to emulate Governor Akeredolu. The Federal Government must also carefully look at the recommendations from the National conference with a view to implementing them.”