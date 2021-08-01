Press statement

Following the recent agitations for separation by some groups and individuals, the calls to discuss the sustainability of Nigeria as a united nation has become imperative, hence some Nigerian leaders will gather in Abuja to discuss its reality or myth.

At the one-day conference, Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is billed to give a keynote address which will thereafter be discussed by a five-man discussants which include; the former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, incubent Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Fashola (SAN), Senator Peter Nwaboshi, Minister of State Federal Capital Territory, Hajia (Dr.) Ramatu Tijjani -Aliyu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The event being organised by the APC Press Corps is a public lecture series aimed to contribute to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.

The topic for the one-day event is “Sustaining United and Indivisible Nigeria: A myth or Reality.”

In a statement signed by the Chairman organising committee of the Corps, Mr. Babatunde Ayeni, Sunday in Abuja, said the APC Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni will be Chairman of the occasion.

Other prominent Nigerians espected to speak at the event include; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister Trade and Investment, former governor Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Hon. James Faleke, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman, among others.

The statement said: “The series is aimed at providing workable template options for effective good governance and serve as a medium for the deepening of democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia and economy. Report and suggestions on the lecture will be made available to the party and interested members of the public.”

On the choice of Governor Ganduje as the keynote speaker, the statement said the Governor’s impeccable political antecedent and as a active participant in the on-going Nigerian project was considered.

“In discussing Nigeria’s diversity, we believe that Governor Ganduje has a lot of experience to share with Nigerians. Being a product of the premier University of Ibadan though born in Kano. It’s also a fact that Governor Ganduje’s daughter married a Yoruba man. In addition, Dr. Ganduje’s networks of closed friends and associates are mostly from the South-east and South-south.” The statement said.

