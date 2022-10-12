National Honour: Chris Ayebusiwa Congratulates Gov. Akeredolu, SAN

APC Okitipupa Constituency One Assembly candidate Chris Ayebusiwa has congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who has been conferred the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayebusiwa praised the governor for his benevolent service to the people of Ondo State, South West and Nigeria at large

“Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu continues in his regular fashion of touching lives, helping those crippled from an austere life and raising leaders paying zero attention to distractions. There is no arguing the impact of his patriotic and nationalistic statesmanship and audacious leadership strides.

“Your entry into the murky waters of Nigerian politics has established your credentials as a great politician. You have done quite well, having been a lawyer in the temple of justice and governor for seven years now.

“I join members of his family, friends, political associates, and numerous well-wishers across and outside of Nigeria in rejoicing with the Governor for this national honour bestowed on him”, he added.