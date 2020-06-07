Today, June 7, is National Cancer Survivors Day.

A shout out to all husbands who stood by their wives through the cancer journey. Cancer journey is like passing through the valley of shadow of death. As a survivor, I appreciate that life is worth living.

My deepest gratitude to my darling, Aketi. Always there for me through thick and thin. Always loving me, no matter the circumstances.

Congratulations to all cancer survivors in Nigeria and beyond. We are increasingly proving that Cancer is not a death sentence. We are still standing!🕴🕴🕴

I am a Proud 23 year Breast Cancer Survivorand still counting!

Proudly a BRECANITE

BRECAN…#GIVINGHOPE #SAVINGLIVES