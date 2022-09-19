Home NewsOndo State News MY MOTHER WAS COMMITTED TO GOD’S WORK,THE CROWN IS WAITING FOR HER IN HEAVEN –  GOV AKEREDOLU
Ondo State News

MY MOTHER WAS COMMITTED TO GOD’S WORK,THE CROWN IS WAITING FOR HER IN HEAVEN –  GOV AKEREDOLU

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

•Receives Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oniyere of Iyere, Asin Of Oka-Odo On Condolence Visit

•Ojomo-Luda of Ijebu-Owo, Olupele of Ipele Send Delegations

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Sunday disclosed that his late mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu (JP) was committed to the work of God in her lifetime.

The Governor expressed confidence that his mother’s crown will be waiting for her in heaven, adding that she was an Evangelist who won souls for God.

Governor Akeredolu spoke while receiving some Traditional Rulers on condolence visit over the death of his mother.

The Traditional rulers, who visited the Governor at the Kopindogba residence of his late Mother include the Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, the Asin of Oka-Odo, Iwaro-Oka, Oba Pius Akande and the Oniyere of Iyere, Oba Omotunde Adako.

Governor Akeredolu also received the representatives of the Ojomo-Luda of Ijebu-Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo and the representatives of Olupele of Ipele, Oba Victor Olusegun Aganun.

The monarchs commiserated with the Governor, while congratulating him for surviving his mother.

The Ojomo-Luda of Ijebu Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo said the people of Owo are very proud of the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu, adding that she was a good Owo wife.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the Traditional Rulers, stressing that their visits meant so much.

Welcoming the Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, the Governor said:”Kabiyesi, I thank you. Mama has done her own. Our father died 40 years ago. My father died August 1982. My mother died September 2022. She gave birth to seven children, we are all alive. We all survive her. She did a lot in the service of Christ. We are convinced that the crown is waiting for her with the Lord.”

Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
September 18, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Governor Akeredolu, wife, others witness the investiture of 30 new...

Gov. Akeredolu Acquires New Amphibious Excavator To Tackle Flooding In...

MARIE STOPES INTERNATIONAL DONATES MULTI-MILLION NAIRA FAMILY PLANNING EQUIPMENTS TO...

Gov. Akeredolu, leaders across faith & creed honour Amosun, Dabiri...

APC National Convention: Ondo Governor Akeredolu shines

Ondo Assembly organises two-day workshop for Lawmakers-elect

Akeredolu To Build ‘Ilesha Garage’ Market

Akeredolu Mourns Ekwueme

Ondo APC passes vote of confidence on Gov. Akeredolu, supports...

Divine guidance prompts our projects – Akeredolu

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.