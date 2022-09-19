•Receives Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oniyere of Iyere, Asin Of Oka-Odo On Condolence Visit

•Ojomo-Luda of Ijebu-Owo, Olupele of Ipele Send Delegations

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Sunday disclosed that his late mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu (JP) was committed to the work of God in her lifetime.

The Governor expressed confidence that his mother’s crown will be waiting for her in heaven, adding that she was an Evangelist who won souls for God.

Governor Akeredolu spoke while receiving some Traditional Rulers on condolence visit over the death of his mother.

The Traditional rulers, who visited the Governor at the Kopindogba residence of his late Mother include the Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, the Asin of Oka-Odo, Iwaro-Oka, Oba Pius Akande and the Oniyere of Iyere, Oba Omotunde Adako.

Governor Akeredolu also received the representatives of the Ojomo-Luda of Ijebu-Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo and the representatives of Olupele of Ipele, Oba Victor Olusegun Aganun.

The monarchs commiserated with the Governor, while congratulating him for surviving his mother.

The Ojomo-Luda of Ijebu Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo said the people of Owo are very proud of the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu, adding that she was a good Owo wife.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the Traditional Rulers, stressing that their visits meant so much.

Welcoming the Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, the Governor said:”Kabiyesi, I thank you. Mama has done her own. Our father died 40 years ago. My father died August 1982. My mother died September 2022. She gave birth to seven children, we are all alive. We all survive her. She did a lot in the service of Christ. We are convinced that the crown is waiting for her with the Lord.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 18, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade