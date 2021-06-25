The First lady of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anywanwu-Akeredolu, on Thursday, charged female media practitioners to lend their voices to gender advocacy in order to achieve an inclusive world for the female Gender.

Arabirin gave the charge at the Award and Dinner programme to commemorate the 2021 National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Week.

“The role of the press in the society cannot be over emphasised, Journalist through their various mediums have served as community advocates by educating, informing and enlightening the populace on issues that affects the governed and the government.

“It’s important for the women journalists to also sensitise the populace on the need for gender parity as a critical ingredient for national development.” She said.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Ondo State, Ms. Fademi Oluwatobi, the First Lady appreciated journalists for playing well their roles in nation building.

The Governor’s wife also lauded NAWOJ leadership on the empowerment programme for Widows, which aligns with her values, saying, “I like the fact that you are doing something for the widows. It is in consonance with the Ondo widow’s care, where over 20 thousand Widows across the 18 LGAs were given palliatives and support to cushion the economic effects of Covid 19.”

Mrs. Akeredolu also highlighted some of her Gender friendly initiatives, like the Bemore Empowered initiative, Nigeria’s largest Solar and ICT bootcamp where over 1500 girls have been trained in solar, ICT and other life Enhancing skills; the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, an NGO that provides public education on breast and cervical cancer, and raise awareness about the two most prevalent cancers in women; and the Yellow card initiative to curb Sexual and Gender Based Violence, among others.

Earlier, the NAWOJ National president, Mrs. Ladi Bala, while speaking on the theme for this year’s NAWOJ week “Women Journalist and contemporary leadership issues in Nigeria” implored all women to take up challenges even as they rise against the tide.

In her words, “A lot of conversations are going on in the media space in the fact that it is high time women stood up, contest for political offices, take up political positions, which will help to reposition the society. Women needs to support women more.”

Mrs. Bala also showered encomium on the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN for appointing the first female Secretary to the State Government in the state, and lauded Mrs. Akeredolu for initiating programmes and activities that empower the women.

Other major highlights of the event include the presentation of awards. One of the media aides to the wife of the Governor, Mary Agidi, bagged NAWOJ Award of Excellence.

Story by Media team office of Ondo State First Lady.