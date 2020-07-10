The wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has tasked Youth and Women Leaders under the All Progressive Congress, party in the State to generate data of membership of in their constituencies for due recognition.

She tasked them on the heels of the outcry in some quarters by the party youths that they were neglected by their leaders after working hard for the victory of APC in Ondo State.

Mrs Akeredolu, during the maiden edition of the meeting with the APC Youths and Women Leaders, via Zoom which included Senior Special Assistants to the governor on Women mobilisation and Special Assistants to the governor on Youth Mobilisation across the state, described youths and women as very important backbones of any political party.

The wife of the governor, who noted that the meeting was to strategize towards the reelection bid of the governor, charged the participants to go and embrace their party members who they were representing in the government by assuring them that they would be prioritised by Akeredolu’s government.

She therefore enjoined them to go ahead with the registration of APC Youths and Women in their various constituencies in order to identify those qualified for benefits entitled to Party’s members.

On the need for more women to be involved in politics, the Convener of the meeting stressed the need to change the colouration of the nation’s Legislative Houses to accommodate more women and Youths.

She, therefore enjoined the women leaders to bring more women into politics in their respective units and wards being the Party’s mobilisers by encouraging them to step forward and vie for political positions.