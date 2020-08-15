The wife of Ondo State Governor once again put smiles on the faces of parents of quadruplets in Ondo town today by presenting them with cash gift and numerous items capable of sustaining the family for months.

The items included two bags of rice, diapers, about 40 pieces of babies’ clothes, detergents, cartons of bourvita and Milo, cartons of milk, sanitizer and Facemasks, cartons of MAGGI seasoning and Golden Morn, among others.

Presenting the items to them at their residence, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan who represented Her Excellency congratulated the young couple, describing the children as God’s blessing to their family.

Relaying the message of the wife of the governor to the family, Daniyan said: “Her Excellency is happy with you, she said we should greet you and give you some items and cash, and that you should take good care of the babies”.

Mrs Akeredolu urged them not to see quadruplet as a burden, pleading with them not to be moody but trusting God for sustainance that they would bring fortune to the family.

Also at the venue, the Special Adviser to the governor on Agric and Agric-business , Pastor Akin Olotu congratulated the couple, noting that the wife of the governor would have loved to attend in person but couldn’t, due to state assignment, reason she sent them ahead rather than keep postponing.

Olotu admonished parents of the quadruplets to allow God to prove himself over the babies whom He created for a purpose, rather than being moody.

He further advised them to first dedicate them to God, discover them and know the gifts and talents they possessed; and develop them along that line.

The quadruplet’s parents, a 41-year old Adewale Akinsulire and her 32 years old Funmilayo appreciated Mrs Akeredolu for her care and concern for their welfare, and prayed that God grant her grace to do more philanthropic gesture.

Earlier in her introductory remarks, the Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Miss Oluwatobi Fademi said Mrs Akeredolu was passionate about the welfare of the babies, hence the reason she made available the necessary items and cash for their upkeep.

Meanwhile, the quadruplets is the second delivery of the couple, having a five year old boy as the first.

Story credit: Mary Agidi