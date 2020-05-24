In support of the Oluwarotimi Akededolu’s administration, Wife of the Governor, Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has concluded plans to unveil a website, https://ondowidows.com, to avail the government needed data that would help improve the lives of widows in Ondo State.

According to her, availability of data would enable the government meaningfully impact on the lives of the widows, particularly as they are one of the most disadvantaged groups in the society. She added that through the data, government would reach them easily to hand over palliatives and further capture them in its policies and programmes.

Chief (Mrs.) Akeredolu maintained that the importance of data gathering and record keeping in policy planning cannot be overestimated, stating that it would enable the government know and understand their areas of needs, agitations and desires.

She stressed that through data uploaded on the website, the government would have access to information about the widows for further processing, research and evaluation.

The First Lady emphasised that the present government in the State remains resolute to the provision of more life impacting projects, that would remain the cynosure of all eyes and a standard to be emulated by other States.

She therefore appealed to widows in the State to take advantage of the opportunity, by logging into the web page and registering, as soon as possible.

Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi,

S.A. (Media) to Her Excellency