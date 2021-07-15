The First Lady of Ondo State and Founder, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria BRECAN, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu has averred that transparency and good working relationship among executive members are major pillars to sustain any organisation.

She stated this while receiving the newly elected executive members of BRECAN Ondo State Chapter in her office earlier today.

The BRECAN Founder who expressed delight about the well-conducted election that produced the new Excos, commended the outgone executives for the achievements recorded so far in Ondo chapter of the association.

According to her, the zeal and rigor committed into the core values of BRECAN by the outgone executives had attracted so many well-meaning individuals and organisations in Ondo State to support its awareness campaign, noting that she couldn’t have done it alone.

Mrs Akeredolu enjoined the new executive members on financial commitment to BRECAN which she said would give them a sense of ownership, saying: “BRECAN is no longer mine alone, but all of you”.

Earlier in her address, the newly elected Chairperson of BRECAN for Ondo chapter, Mrs Chinyere Lyke, thanked Her Excellency for given them a platform to serve humanity through the association.

She avowed the determination of the new executive members to pursue rigorously, the core mission of BRECAN and to cover the four ways through which the association intends to eliminate breast and cervical cancers, while imploring the Founder to give them her unalloyed support.

In his introductory speech, the Public Relations Officer of BRECAN, Pharm. Olabode Ogunjemiyo said the essence of the visit to the First Lady was to present the newly elected executives to her, and to get her motherly blessing and advice on how to run the association in line with its focus.

He informed Her Excellency that the inauguration of the new executive members would hold on July 24th, 2021.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant on Media

Office of the Wife of the Governor