The stage appears set as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ondo State Chapter, is expecting heavy-hitters such as the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to grace and declare open the annual Press Week Celebrations.

Other expected at the eye-catching event are: the Balogun of Akure Kingdom, Rear Admiral Samuel Ilesanmi Alade Rtd, will deliver the Press Week Public Lecture on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 and one of the bigwigs of APC in Ondo State, Chief Oyerinmade Mato will chair the opening ceremony/public lecture and investiture.

The week-long programme themed, “A Nation at crossroads: The media amidst National Security and Economic Woes”, started on Sunday, November 21 and it will end on Friday 26th November, 2021.

Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-akeredolu, Wife of the Ondo State Governor, will be honoured on the occasion on tuesday November 23, 2021 with an “AWARD of EXCELLENCE AS FIRST LADY OF THE YEAR IN HUMAN DEVELOPMENT”.

She is being honoured for her numerous impacts in assisting girl child and empowering womenfolk through her BRECAN, BEMORE and FOWOSO among others.

Similarly, two of the most outstanding federal lawmakers from Ondo State, Hon Abiola Makinde and Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo will be honoured during this press week celebration, while PROF. EMMANUEL ADEDAYO FASAKIN, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, will bag “AWARD OF EXCELLENCE as a DISTINGUISHED EDUCATIONIST AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR (2021)”

Makinde who represents Ondo West/Ondo East federal constituency, will be honoured on Friday 26th November, 2021 and TUNJI-OJO is the Member of the House of Representatives from Akoko Northeast/Northwest Federal Constituency.

Others Award recipients are; the Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleke; the lawmaker representing Idanre constituency at Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Festus Akingbaso; as well as an Outstanding Educationist in Ondo City, Chief (Mrs) Ann Akinseloyin.