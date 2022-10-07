Mrs Akeredolu presents nursing items, cash gift to parents of Triplet in Okitipupa

The wife of the governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has assisted parents of triplet in Idepe, Okitipupa local government area of the state, to lessen their burden by presenting them needed items to nurse the children in addition of a cash sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (#150,000).

Presenting the items on behalf of the First Lady, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs. Temitope Daniyan, informed that the gesture was aimed at helping the parents provide adequate care to enhance good growth of the children, especially in this period of economic meltdown.

In their response, the benefited couple, Mr and Mrs Olumide Akintulerewa of Idepe in Okitipupa Local government, appreciated Her Excellency, describing her intervention as huge.