The First Lady of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has welcomed the first baby of the year,

Baby Adanlawo (male) who was born at 4:15 am at the Mother and Child Hospital, Oke Aro, Akure.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu also presented gifts to other first babies of the year 2022, the last baby for the year 2021, as well as the Christmas babies in the state.

The First Lady was accompanied during the visits to the hospitals by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Juliana Oshadaun, and the Permanent Secretary (PS), Mrs Foluke Daramola, Commissioner of Health, Dr Banji Awolowo Ajaka, the PS Health, Pharm Folukemi Aladenola, and the PS Primary Health Care Board, Dr Francis Akanbiemu.

Also present were members of Foundation for Wives of Ondo State State Officials (FOWOSO), female political appointees as well as other dignitaries.

Arabinrin Anyanwu-Akeredolu showered gifts on the last baby of 2021, baby Elegbede (female), who was born at 8 pm on December 31st 2021 and the 2021 Christmas babies- Baby Okeke (male) and Baby Chibuzor (female) were also showered with gifts.

The First Lady made a stop at the Arakale Comprehensive Health Centre, Akure, where she welcomed and presented gifts to Baby Theresa (female), Baby Iyanu (male), both born in the early hours of January 1, 2022, and babies Obalokun (male) and Samuel (female). They were the last babies of 2021. Other Christmas babies, Baby Tumise (Female) and Baby Elizabeth (Male) received gifts from Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

In her charge to the parents of the newborns, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu enjoined them to take good care of their babies. She encouraged them to adopt exclusive breastfeeding for their children’s health.

She stressed the need to adopt family planning options in raising healthy offspring, which she described as gifts to the family and the society at large.

The First Lady advised pregnant women in the state to ensure that they access the proper care and health institutions, which will guarantee to a large extent, their safe delivery.

“We are so lucky in Ondo State that health is one of the areas of priority of this administration. Ondo State is number one when we talk about access to health care.

“At the grassroots, there is at least a Primary Health Care Center in each of the wards. This is a good sign that this administration does not joke with the health of its people.

“When you have such setup, it is now left for our women to access it. They have no excuse to go to church to have their babies,” she said.

Oluwatobi Fademi

SSA, Media, Wife of The Ondo state Governor.

01/01/2022