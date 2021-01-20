First Lady of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has described the passage of late Chief of Protocol to Ondo State Governor, Tosin Ogunbodede Esq., as a sore loss to the government and his family.

Mrs. Akeredolu said this at the late CoP’s residence in Owo while on a visit of condolence. She expressed deep pain at the passing of Ogunbodede.

She urged the family to take solace in the fact that the deceased had gone to rest, while praying God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The burial ceremony for late Tosin Ogunbodede is slated for the 21st and 22nd of January 2021.