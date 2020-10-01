Wife of Ondo state governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has described the allegation levied against her by the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ayayi, as untrue, petty and mischievous.

Ajayi, at a political rally in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government area of the state, said the governor’s wife nominated Lucky Ayedatiwa as running mate to her husband.

Mrs. Akeredolu who reacted through her Special Assistant on Media, Oluwatobi Fademi, said the allegation is not only untrue, it is also an unfortunate and mischievous allegation.

She said, “The nomination of candidate for the Deputy Governorship position was not the business of the governor’s wife. It is a decision taken between the governor and leadership of the party. It is not correct that Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu nominated Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa as running mate. It is one of those petty autherances of a drowning man. The allegation is untrue, it’s most unfortunate, misleading and mischievous.”

Mrs. Akeredolu also said Agboola should address real issues around governance in his quest for governorship position and stop playing crude politics with her family.