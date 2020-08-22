The First lady of Ondo State, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has empowered a physically challenged widow, Mrs Aina Kayode in OkeAgbe, Akoko North West local government area of Ondo State.

Mrs Akeredolu who discovered her during the just concluded distribution of palliatives to widows across the state, went back to OkeAgbe town and presented a grinding machine and its accessories, including cash gift to the physically challenged widow.

The beneficiary, family members and neighbours were surprised to see the team of the wife of the Governor, led by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan with the unexpected gifts.

The head of the family who reacted to the gesture appreciated the donor immensely, describing such as first of its kind without writing a letter of help or seeking to see the First Lady for such assistance.

The woman was overwhelmed with joy, also the joy of her aged mother knew no bounds while the neighbors watched with rapt attention and excitement.