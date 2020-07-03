All widows in attendance at the Okitipupa local government Secretariat on Thursday, for the distribution of palliatives under the Ondowidows’care initiative of the wife of Ondo State Governor, received the food packages, regardless of the registration timing.

This was possible as members of the distribution team, headed by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, with some local government staffers assisted the uneducated widows to register on the website, and were all attended to.

The widows who comported themselves in a matured manner to receive the package, commended the initiative, saying it was evident that the current administration had in mind the vulnerable segment of the society.

A middle-aged beneficiary, Mrs. Morenike Ajile said the initiative gave widows a sense of belonging under the Akeredolu-led administration, describing it as a goodwill gesture towards them.

Also speaking, Mrs. Veronica Afolakemi prayed that God will not forget the initiator in time of need. “I see this as a good thing, and I pray the person behind it will not become sudden widow”. She added.

Mrs Rachael Iji on her part, prayed fervently for the initiator and coordinators of the programme, saying the items given would go a long way to sustain her.

Commenting on the Okitipupa exercise, the Supervising SSA described it as a mission-fulfilled, saying she was happy that all widows in attendance smile home.

Earlier in his remarks, the Local Government caretaker chairman, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya expressed gratitude to the wife of the governor for helping in reducing hunger in his local government area, considering the numbers of beneficiaries.

He commended the strategy applied for the programme, which entails online registration, and described it as a modern way of reaching the widows in the state rating it as first of its kind.

Story credit: Mary Agidi