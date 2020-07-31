The distribution of COVID-19 Palliatives by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu under the Ondowidows’care initiative has covered the Southern Senatorial district with Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo local government capping it all off today.

The exercise which was flagged off in Akure by Mrs Akeredolu in June, aimed at cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on widows who registered under the Ondowidows’care website, has now captured 12 Local Government areas of the state with no fewer than 5,000 beneficiaries.

At Oke-Igbo town today, over 500 benefited while in Ile-Oluji town yesterday, about 550 widows smile home with foodstuffs, including over 20 BEMORE Girls who were also given the palliatives to support their immediate family.

Like Oliver Twist, some of the widows who expressed their satisfaction with the initiative of the wife of the governor, pleaded with her to make it a continuous exercise and keep remembering them.

They noted that the gesture wasn’t expected as such special attention had not been accorded widows in the history of the State.

In her reaction, Mrs. Grace Oladodun, an indigene of Okeigbo lauded the philanthropic gesture of the wife of the governor for deeming it fit to remember widows in a period like this, and prayed that whoever rose against her shall fail.

Also speaking, Mrs. Kolapo Mary wished the initiator a good reward for her good deed towards them; while Mrs. Oluwatoyin Ayomide prayed that Governor Akeredolu would not experience obstacles on his way to a greater height.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, who represented the wife of the governor said the exercise was another way for Mrs Akeredolu to demonstrate her love and passion for Women in the state.

She noted that the activity would resume on Monday in the Northern Senatorial district of the state, starting with Owo local government, saying: “We are going to attend to the 18 Local Government areas of the state”.

Story credit: Mary Agidi