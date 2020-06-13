DISCLAIMER:

My attention has been drawn to the activities of an impostor using my identity to try to defraud people on Facebook Messenger.

It is very disheartening and unfortunate that someone would attempt this dastardly act to bring me to disrepute.

I wish to state categorically that I am not the owner of the Facebook profile shown in this photo, neither did I approve of its creation.

Therefore, I advise you, my friends and followers, to jettison any other content emanating from a Facebook profile in my name, other than my official personal profile (Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu).

I also urge you to please report this profile to Facebook, so that this criminal mind can be checkmated as soon as possible.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.

Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

First Lady of Ondo State