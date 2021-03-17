Wife of the governor of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu , has congratulated Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu who has been appointed as Secretary to the State Government.

In a statement personally signed by Mrs. Akeredolu, she congratulated Princess Odu on her appointment, saying “It is no mean feat”.

Mrs. Akeredolu described Princess. Oladunni Odu as an accomplished professional, worthy woman leader and an impactful political figure whose fine renderings have regularly been felt by her constituents.

The First Lady who said Odu’s appointment is in recognition of her sterling leadership credentials, lauded governor Akeredolu for appointing the first female SSG in the annals of ondo state.

“By appointing a woman as the Secretary to the State Government, Arakunrin Akeredolu is reassuring the state that women matter in this government. It also banners the fact that women can BEMORE”, She said.

Odu, former chairperson of State Universal Basic Education Board, is the first female citizen to be appointed Secretary to the State Government in Ondo State.